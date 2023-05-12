Taking Stock: Another dull day for markets, Sensex, Nifty close mixed

The tone of the market was negative in the first hour however buying in index majors, especially from banking, financials and auto space helped the index to trim losses.

The story repeated for another session on May 11 as markets remained volatile and the benchmark indices ended almost on a flat note.

The tone of the market was negative in the first hour, however, buying in index majors, especially from banking, financials and auto space helped the index to trim losses. Though broader market indices did not perform well and closed with cuts.

The Nifty50 index settled at 18,314.80, registering a gain of 0.1 percent or 17.80 points. BSE flagship Sensex closed with gains of 0.20 percent or 123.38 points to 62,027.90.

“We expect further consolidation in the index citing mixed signals from the global front. However, there will be no shortage of trading opportunities, thanks to the prevailing earnings season. Traders should plan their positions accordingly, with a focus on risk management,” said Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research at Religare Broking.