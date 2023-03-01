 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Taking Stock | After 8 days, market goes green; Sensex up 449 points, Nifty above 17,400

Rakesh Patil
Mar 01, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, UPL, SBI and Axis Bank were among the top Nifty gainers. Britannia Industries, Power Grid Corporation, Cipla, BPCL and SBI Life Insurance lost the most

Indian equity benchmarks bounced back to end higher on March 1, snapping an eight-day losing streak amid buying across sectors.

At close, the Sensex was up 448.96 points, or 0.76 percent, at 59,411.08, and the Nifty was up 146.90 points, or 0.85 percent, at 17,450.90.

The market started March on a firm footing and extended gains as the day progresses. Good auto sales numbers and Rs 1.5 crore of GST collections in February added fuel to the rally.

"The benchmark indices finally tasted a tinge of green in today's trade on the back of monthly automotive volume numbers and healthy GST collections in a shorter month. Even as the street reacted to the third quarter GDP numbers today, markets seem to look forward towards the 5 percent GDP during Q4," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.