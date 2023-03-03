Taking Stock | A happy Friday for market; Sensex zooms 900 points, Nifty closes in on 17,600

The market wiped out the previous session's losses to end strong on March 3, as the Sensex closed up 899.62 points, or 1.53 percent, higher at 59,808.97, and the Nifty gained 272.40 points, or 1.57 percent, at 17,594.30.

After a firm start, the market extended gains as the day progressed amid buying in Adani group stocks after US-based GQG Partners invested Rs 15,446 crore in group companies.

For the week, the Sensex and the Nifty added 0.5 percent each.

Also Read: Services see a robust growth in February, PMI at 12-year high of 59.4

Stocks and Sectors Top gainers on the Nifty included Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, Bharti Airtel and SBI Life Insurance, while losers were Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Cipla, Divis Labs and Asian Paints. All the sectoral indices ended in the green. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices added 0.5 percent each.

Rakesh Patil