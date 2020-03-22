'Taking calculative risks could deliver big return in long term but don't overleverage'

Jay Dave

American billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros once said "Stock market bubbles don't grow out of thin air. They have a solid basis in reality, but reality as distorted by a misconception."

We believe that in the current market correction, investors should look for building long term super portfolio by accumulating quality stocks in current market weakness. Like in 2019 (COVID-19 virus event), in 2008 (Global financial crisis event), in 2000 (Dotcom bubble), in 1997 (Asian financial crisis), global markets crashed at the same time. However, compared to the 2008 financial crisis, the speed of correction in the domestic market is much higher than before.

Because if we look into history, from January 2008 to October 2008, domestic benchmark indices have corrected almost 65 percent, while from January 2020 until the present market corrected almost 32 percent. We believe that long term investors may invest in stocks like purchasing groceries than purchasing perfume. Because once this ‘COVID-19’ outbreak event recedes, long term investors will see their investments bearing fruit if they grab the current opportunity with accurate planning, so don’t do panic selling around current levels.

Now let’s talk about Index specific, we have not seen any strong conviction so far that domestic benchmark index Nifty has created its bottom. Look at other global markets, after a hefty financial stimulus by various central governments, their currency pair has been depreciated against US dollar dramatically. Likewise USD/INR pair, we expect SPOT pair to test downside of 76.50-77 range, however, on the flipside, 73.80-73.50 range can act as short term support.

As per derivative data of monthly expiry (March), major open interest build-up was seen in (CE) call options side at strikes of 8,500 (10.2 lakh), 9,000 (15.1 lakh), 9500 (12.6 lakh) while on the flip side major open interest build-up was seen in (PE) put options at strikes of 9,000 (16.8 lakh), 8,500 (21 lakh), 8,000 (19.8 lakh), 7,500 (16.4 lakh) & finally at 7,000 strike (15.8 lakh).

As technical analysis said that ‘all news is reflected in pricing’, the weekly RSI (14-day) is prevailing around 16-18 which is a highly oversold situation alongside Nifty spot which has (38.2 percent) Fibonacci retracement support around 8,000 level if we plot retracement from May-2003 to Jan-2020 top.

We expect 'technical pull' in the index because the domestic government may come with sector-specific ‘financial stimulus’ plan & ‘Interest rate’ cut measures. However, since science has not yet found any successful vaccine for COVID-19, an event risk is still on the cards during next week. In the case of traders, any ‘technical pullback’ around 9,100-9,200 could be a fresh selling opportunity as the major trend still looks in ‘lower high-lower low’ formation.

For long term investors, we suggest them to plan on investing their money in four parts of their total portfolio capacity between Nifty spot range of 7,250 to current level 8,750 as we believe COVID-19 is not a financial crisis and cannot be solved by any financial stimulus measures.

On the downside, we expect 7,250 on Nifty because during every major bear markets, we had seen correcting (-40 percent to -50 percent) from the top. Now in this bear market days, we are bullish on sectors like city-gas distribution (Indraprastha Gas, Gujarat Gas), FMCG (Dabur, HUL, ITC) and Cement sector (India cement, UltraTech Cement).

We have suggested investors 'not to do overleverage’ because we believe margin investing & high leverage may yield high returns but also have chances of higher losses. Currently COVID-19 outbreak is an event crisis which may lead to uncertainty in stock markets over a shorter to medium-term period. It means you can panic easily if you buy on overleverage on margin investment which will ultimately force you to close your position.

The author is Senior Manager - Research & Data Analysis at Beeline Broking.

