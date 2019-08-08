App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

TAKE Solutions records net profit at Rs 46.08 crore for April-June quarter

For the year ending March 31, 2019 net profits of the company was at Rs 178.39 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

TAKE Solutions Ltd on August 8 reported net profits for the April-June 2019 quarter at Rs 46.08 crore.

The city-based life sciences and supply chain provider has posted net profits at Rs 54.16 crore during year ago period.

For the year ending March 31, 2019 net profits of the company was at Rs 178.39 crore.

Close

Total revenue for the quarter under review grew to Rs 583.56 crore from Rs 476.02 crore registered year ago.

For the year ending March 31, 2019 total revenue of the company was at Rs 2,049.74 crore.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 105.10 apiece, up by 4.73 percent over previous close.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 06:30 pm

tags #Take Solutions

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.