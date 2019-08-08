TAKE Solutions records net profit at Rs 46.08 crore for April-June quarter

For the year ending March 31, 2019 net profits of the company was at Rs 178.39 crore.
TAKE Solutions Ltd on August 8 reported net profits for the April-June 2019 quarter at Rs 46.08 crore.
The city-based life sciences and supply chain provider has posted net profits at Rs 54.16 crore during year ago period.
Total revenue for the quarter under review grew to Rs 583.56 crore from Rs 476.02 crore registered year ago.
For the year ending March 31, 2019 total revenue of the company was at Rs 2,049.74 crore.Shares of the company were trading at Rs 105.10 apiece, up by 4.73 percent over previous close.
