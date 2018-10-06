Take on ‘high swings’ in Sensex with confidence with OTM spread safety net

Shubham Agarwal

Every once in a while there comes a time in the market where indices themselves start behaving like high beta stocks. These shifts in the market paradigms are in scenarios of higher Implied Volatility (expected volatility) and a rather choppy market with larger degree swings than the usual.

Situations like these do present a lot of trading opportunities but amid moves that could actually put you into one of the two situations, either getting stopped out before hitting the price objective or trading with an excessive leeway in terms of stop losses creating a deep drawdown trade.

Either of the cases ruins chances of money making despite the fact that the view was right. To add to this, these are the times when every bit optimism or pessimism gets priced in emphatically.

So, if the trade is kept overnight there is a bright chance that we may not even get a chance to exit at the predefined stop loss.

The solution that I have resorted to taking a trade which can take care of the drawdown as well as the reward to risk. Regardless of the longevity of the move or the implied volatility (expensiveness) of the options one can utilize this trade.

This trade holds good for longer horizons equally well. Let us try and look at it from the immediate term trade perspective, which could have a life of one or two days.

Lower time horizon would automatically bring buying an option to mind. Let us do that but with a slight alteration and a small addition.

The trade I am going to discuss is Out of the Money Vertical Spread.

The actionable here is pretty simple. We buy an option of 2-3 steps out of the money strike (Higher Call/ lower Put) and go a couple of steps further out of the money and sell same quantity same expiry same king option.

What this would do is fund the higher premium Option Buying with a higher Premium option Sell. Now, typically the spread i.e. net expense would be miniscule.

The drawdown is defined to that tiny expense that we have made. The benefit of this is no stop loss, we can write it off and be in the trade till the time we want to be in the trade. The stop loss exit is no longer predicated on price move.

On the other hand typically to judge the risk-reward, estimate the spread value to turn out to be half of the difference between strikes.

Let us say with stock at 130, I bought 120 PE and sold 115 PE if the price were to come down around 118-115 the spread would be at least at 2.5.

Funny as it is but options being a scientific instrument with a no-arbitrage theory in place, this equation holds good in all volatility regimes and across the expiry.

Now considering that the expense at hand and considering the expected return in estimation, take all the trade you want to use OTM spreads that make sense in terms of Reward to Risk profile without being worried about anything.

Disclaimer: The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Private Limited. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.