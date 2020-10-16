Take note! These 10 companies could post more than 100% YoY rise in Q2 profit

The June quarter results were not as bad as analysts had estimated which cemented hopes of a recovery in the September quarter, thanks to a series of unlocking measures being unveiled by the central and state governments.

The 2QFY21 has been characterised by improving data points on multiple fronts. COVID infections have started tapering off toward the end of the quarter and economic activity has picked up, Motilal Oswal said in a note.

The pent-up demand and inventory filling ahead of the festive season is helping the underlying recovery along with monsoon which has been widespread.

“September quarter earnings can turn out to be better than expectations, given the situation that the world has undergone. Many companies have come back to almost 70-90% utilisation levels quickly,” Atul Bhole, Senior Vice President – Investments, DSP MF told Moneycontrol.

Kotak Institutional Equities in a note highlighted that on a YoY basis, it expects net profits of the BSE-30 Index to decline 1.3 percent and that of the Nifty-50 Index to increase 0.6 percent.

“We estimate ‘EPS’ of the BSE-30 Index at Rs1,555 for FY2021 and Rs2,028 for FY2022 and of the Nifty-50 Index at Rs453 for FY2021 and Rs606 for FY2022,” the note added.

Here is a list of top 10 companies that could more than double their profit on a year-on-year basis in the September quarter. The list has been collated from various brokerage estimates:

Brokerage Firm: Motilal Oswal

CEAT: PAT could rise by 132% YoY

Motilal Oswal sees CEAT reporting more than 100% YoY rise in the net profit to Rs 103.4 crore for the quarter ended September. The brokerage firm sees a very strong recovery in the aftermarket, coupled with OEM recovery are some of the factors that will drive 2QFY21 performance.

The ramp-up at the new TBR/PCR plant to support demand recovery. Impact of natural rubber inflation to reflect in 3QFY21, said the note.

Thermax: PAT likely to rise by 147% YoY

Motilal Oswal sees Thermax reporting 147% YoY growth in the net profit to Rs 63 cr for the quarter ended September 2020 helped by the lower tax rate. Investors should also watch out for demand outlook across segments, as well as various end markets.

The brokerage firm is of the view that the Energy/Environment segment to decline 20%/10% YoY, Chemical segment to grow 10% YoY.

Dalmia Bharat: PAT likely to rise by 558% YoY

Motilal Oswal sees Dalmia Bharat reporting 558% YoY growth in the next profit to Rs 177 crore. Volumes to rise by about 7 percent on a YoY basis. The brokerage firm expects EBITDA/t at INR1,204.

India Cement: PAT likely to grow by 969% YoY

Motilal Oswal sees India Cement reporting over 900% YoY growth in the net profit for the quarter ended September 2020, but volumes could decline by about 25 percent YoY to 2.00 mt due to higher exposure to the South and Maharashtra region.

2QFY21 is seasonally the weakest quarter of the year due to heavy monsoon rains across most parts of the country. Accordingly, we have seen cement demand decline on a mom basis since July even this year.

However, on a YoY basis, the demand recovery seen in June has sustained even in this quarter which is positive for the sector outlook.