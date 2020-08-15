Take note! 5-pronged approach for achieving financial independence

Tushar Bopche

Many people say that money can't buy happiness, peace of mind, and most importantly family. They would say that learning to be content, nurturing relationships, and other intangible things will lead to achieving this goal.

It's right in a way, but in today's world money is an essential tool which ensures that we lead a lifestyle where our children receive a good education, daily household expenditures are met, and future financial goals such as buying a house, children's marriage and retirement corpus are taken care of to lead a peaceful life.

To achieve these financial goals, every earning individual needs to have two sources of income, one from their salary or business and another by investing in various financial products available in the market. It is a given that the more you save, the more you become financially stable and independent.

Financial independence means having a constant inflow of money to maintain and, at the same time, also improve your lifestyle without having to worry about the next paycheque.

Let's dissect and simplify the steps on how any individual can become financially independent. Remember, age or economic status doesn't matter. The time is now, and anyone can achieve financial freedom if they follow the five-pronged mantra i.e., Income, Savings, Protection, Investment, and Discipline.

Income and Savings:

Income and Savings go hand-in-hand; every earning individual should be pragmatic and try to increase their income incrementally as higher-income would eventually lead to more savings.

This approach will only work if earning individuals refrain from splurging their money on unnecessary activities or products. Saving is a habit, and it provides big rewards later in life.

Protection:

Unforeseen events such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, acts of God such as earthquakes, floods, etc. or any life-threatening disease can wreak havoc on the existing savings and threaten your future financial goals.

To ensure that we protect our family's financial future and meet the expenses arising due to such unforeseen events, every earning individual should invest in risk-mitigating financial products such as life insurance, health insurance, and property insurance.

These are effective tools that insulate earning individuals from financial setbacks and helps them to achieve financial independence.

Remember, protection comes first (even before savings) while charting a course to financial independence. An environment free of fear and uncertainty is required to move ahead.

Investment:

As the financial goals of individuals vary from one person to another. Similarly, the risk-taking ability also differs from person-to-person. There are many investment tools available in the market, which enables every individual to achieve financial freedom.

The three significant streams of investment are Equity, Debt, and Commodities such as Gold. Equity is a long-term wealth creation tool, and there are various products such as ETFs, Mutual Funds, SIPs, PMS, and AIF available in the market.

E.g. If an individual starts a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) of Rs. 2000 per month, it can help him/her build a corpus of approximately Rs. 10 lakh in 15 years (assuming 12% CAGR return).

Debt instruments should be used to mitigate risks as they offer guaranteed returns. Instruments such as FDs, Tradable corporate NCDs, Tradable RITES, and Bharat Bond ETF are a few good options to invest.

Gold and other precious metals such as silver are preferred safe-haven as it allows individuals to absorb temporary market-shocks. Apart from this, they also act as an asset diversification tool.

We recommend individuals to diversify their investments and invest in different financial instruments. It will help them to generate wealth and achieve financial independence.

It is also advisable to seek advice from financial experts from time to time as they help you see the larger picture, make sound financial decisions, and help you to achieve your financial goals. Do a complete background check before selecting your advisor, but choose one.

Discipline:

The most critical attribute to achieve financial freedom is discipline. When you make an investment decision, stick to the plan month-after-month and year-after-year.

If you have decided to save 30% of your income, do it first, and plan your expenditure accordingly. If you want to invest in equity, research continuously, and invest regularly.

Maintaining financial discipline will require you to make certain sacrifices as all good things in life do. You probably won't buy that high-end smartphone, TV for another month, or postpone your leisure travel plans to Europe.

As mentioned earlier, financial independence is for everyone, and anyone can achieve it by following the five-pronged mantra.

(The author is Product Head- AUM Business, YES SECURITIES)

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.