Take a look at how 15 cryptocurrencies performed on May 19

Cryptocurrency (Representational image)

The cryptocurrency market lost nearly $1 trillion in market capitalisation on May 19 after a crash in major digital currencies such as bitcoin and ethereum.

Reuters reported that both bitcoin and ethereum saw their biggest single-day fall since March 2020, when the pandemic began.

Tesla founder Elon Musk had put out a cryptic tweet using emojis to hint that the electric vehicle maker will not sell its bitcoin holding.

Bitcoin had plunged as much as 28.5 percent from its previous close, to $30,681.50, according to data available on coinmarketcap.com.

Take a look at how the 15 largest cryptocurrencies performed on May 19, according to data from coinmarketcap.com.

> Bitcoin: Closing price - $37,002.44 (-13.76 percent)

> Ethereum: Closing price - $2,460.68 (-27.2 percent)

> Tether: Closing price - $1 (No change)

> Binance Coin: Closing price - $339.03 (-33.26 percent)

> XRP: Closing price - $1.07 (-32.7 percent)

> Cardano: Closing price - $1.48 (-26 percent)

> Dogecoin: Closing price - $0.33 (-31.24 percent)

> Polkadot: Closing price - $25.23 (-37.93 percent)

> Internet Computer: Closing price - $124.28 (-24.38 percent)

> Bitcoin Cash: Last Closing price - $706.80 (-35.24)

> Uniswap: Closing price - $23.43 (-33.19 percent)

> USD Coin: Closing price - $1.00 (No change)

> Litecoin: Closing price - $189.52 (-35.67 percent)

> Chainlink: Closing price - $26.70 (-37.25 percent)

> Polygon: Closing price - $1.66 (-32.24 percent)

(Data in range, taken as per UTC time. Percentage change calculated by comparing closing prices on May 18 and 19. Placed in order of market capitalisation at 2.50 pm IST.)