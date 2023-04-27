 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Syngene International scales 52-week high on 21% rise in Q4 net profit

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

Syngene International delivered the highest absolute year-on-year increase in revenue and EBITDA in the last 5 years in FY23.

Shares of Syngene International scaled a 52-week high in early trade on April 27 after the company recorded a 21 percent rise in its fourth quarter net profit.

The drugmaker's net profit for the January-March period jumped 21 percent on-year to Rs 179 crore, aided by a strong topline growth of 31 percent to Rs 994 crore from Rs 758 crore a year back.

Brokerage firm ICICIdirect believes the rise in topline was driven by discovery services and dedicated centres, which showed sustained growth. Development services also grew substantially, predominantly by further orders from existing clients, the firm said.

"All business divisions delivered growth through the year triggering investment in additional laboratory capacity and new facilities at our campuses in Bangalore and Hyderabad," Jonathan Hunt, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Syngene International, stated in an exchange filing.