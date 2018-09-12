App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Syngene drops 1.5% after Biocon cuts stake

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 610.45 and an intraday low of Rs 600.50.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Shares of Syngene International fell as much as 1.5 percent after Biocon shed its stake by a small margin the company.

Biocon and Biocon Research reduced stake by 0.50 percent to 70.24 percent by selling shares of the company through the open market on September 11.

The stock has lost 3.13 percent in the past 5 days.

At 09:57 hrs, Syngene International was quoting at Rs 604.75, down 0.79 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 10:18 am

