Syndicate Bank declines 4% as Co posts net loss of Rs 1,281cr in Q1

Shares of Syndicate Bank declined more than 4 percent in the early trade on Tuesday as company's net loss widened almost five times to Rs 1,281.77 crore for the quarter ending June 2018 due to a fall in interest income and a rise in non-performing assets (NPAs).

The bank’s net loss stood at Rs 263.19 crore for quarter ending June 2017.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned on loans and paid on deposits, declined by 5.9 percent to Rs 1,505.85 crore as compared with Rs 1,600.58 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Other income or non-interest income dropped by 44.7 percent to Rs 380.32 crore, down from Rs 687.36 crore in the same quarter last year.

During the quarter, provisions jumped 74.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,326.82 crore from Rs 1,333.88 crore in April to June period last year.

The gross NPA ratio of the bank worsened to 12.59 percent from 11.53 percent as on March-end 2018 and 9.96 percent as on June end 2017.

At 09:20 hrs Syndicate Bank was quoting at Rs 42.80, down Rs 1.30, or 2.95 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil