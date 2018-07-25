Symphony plummets 19% after Q1 net profit falls 49% to Rs 20 crore

Shares of Symphony touched 52-week low of Rs 1,132.20, down 19 percent in the opening trade on Wednesday on the back of poor June quarter numbers.

The company's Q1FY19 net profit fell 49 percent to Rs 20 crore versus Rs 39 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company slipped 23.2 percent to Rs 146 crore versus Rs 190 crore.

The company declared first interim dividend of Re 1 (50 percent) per equity share having face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2018-19.

The dividend shall be payable on or before August 20, 2018.

The company's 31st annual general meeting of members of the company will be held on August 31, 2018

At 09:19 hrs Symphony was quoting at Rs 1,157.95, down Rs 245.70, or 17.50 percent on the BSE.

