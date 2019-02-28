Symphony rallies 5% after Axis Securities initiates coverage with buy, sees 36% upside

Air-cooler manufacturer Symphony shares rallied 5 percent to close at Rs 1,292 on Thursday after Axis Securities initiated coverage with a buy call on the stock, citing strong earnings growth ahead.

The research house has set a price target at Rs 1,680 apiece, implying 36 percent potential upside from February 27 levels.

Symphony is well positioned in the air-coolers industry owing to its well established brand with high recall, asset light business model, substantial market share and growth in demand for the product on back of improving affordability, Axis Securities reasoned for initiating coverage.

It estimates the company to grow at a CAGR of 17 percent and earnings at CAGR of 11 percent over FY18-FY21 (FY19 is expected to show de-growth) and to post robust growth of 18 percent CAGR in revenues and 29 percent CAGR in earnings during FY19-21.

The brokerage believes Symphony would be big beneficiary of rising temperature across globe due to global warming and changing weather patterns.

Rising per capita income to enable improving demand for consumer durable goods, increasing electricity penetration and rise in power availability especially in rural India, under penetration of coolers coupled with hot summers offers untapped opportunity, temperature variations is a global phenomenon making cooling solutions a necessity, and industrial & commercial cooling opens up a big business opportunity are key investment rationales highlighted by Axis Securities.

It said the company has carved a niche for itself in the air-coolers market by offering various designs along with innovative features to fit the pockets of variety of consumers and pander to their changing tastes.

Having gone almost bankrupt, Symphony emerged like a phoenix in the air-coolers market to become a global leader with ‘one product, many markets’ theme and acquiring companies in Mexico, China and Australia to expand its footprint overseas and into the industrial and commercial air-cooling market, it added.

The air-cooler maker currently commands around 50 percent market share by value and upwards of 40 percent by volume in the organised domestic air-coolers market.

The key risks to its call and target price are single product with seasonality, competition from unorganised segment and unfavourable forex movement.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.