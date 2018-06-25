App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Symphony gains 4% as company to acquire 95% stake in Australian firm

The acquisition will be executed at a valuation range of A$ 40-44 million (Rs 201 crore - Rs 22I crore) depending on the achievement of FY18F EBITDA (June ended), company said in release.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Symphony gained 4 percent intraday Monday as company is going to acquire 95 percent stake in Climate Technologies Pty. Australia.

The company has entered into a share sale agreement to effectively purchase 95 percent equity stake in Climate Technologies Pty through a new incorporated subsidiary company Symphony AU Pty, Australia.

The acquisition will be executed at a valuation range of A$ 40-44 million (Rs 201 crore - Rs 22I crore) depending on the achievement of FY18F EBITDA (June ended), company said in release.

Further, the valuation is subject to change based on customary closing conditions. The company plans to finance the acquisition through a judicious mix of debt and internal cash accruals, it added.

related news

Headquartered in Adelaide, South Australia, Climate Technologies manufactures and sells evaporative air coolers, ducted gas heaters, and other cooling products in Australia and USA.

Achal Bakeri, CMD and major shareholder at Symphony said, "This is an exciting opportunity for Symphony as Climate Technologies is a very strong strategic fit."

"This acquisition will provide Symphony access to new geographies such as Australia and a strong position in the US which is the largest air cooler market in the world," he said.

At 10:15 hrs Symphony was quoting at Rs 1,481.95, up Rs 43.50, or 3.02 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 10:29 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.