Swelect Energy Systems locked at 20% upper circuit on bonus issue talks

Swelect Energy Systems shares were locked at 20 percent upper circuit intraday on July 2 as the company said its board of directors will consider issuing bonus shares next week.

There were pending buy orders of 3,809 shares, with no sellers available on the BSE at 1308 hours IST.

Swelect Energy Systems informed exchange that the meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on July 8 to consider and approve issuing of bonus shares and other businesses.

Earlier, the company had intimated the closure of trading window commencing from July 1 till the expiry of 48 hours after the approval and disclosure of unaudited financial results by the Board of Directors for the quarter ended June 2019.

Such trading window closure will also be applicable for the board meeting to be held on July 8, the company said.