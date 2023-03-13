 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SVB resolution good for risk sentiment, not return of the Fed Put: Nomura

Mar 13, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

The statement from US Federal Reserve, the Treasury and the Federal Reserve Insurance Corporation (FDIC), assuring protection for depositors of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), will be incrementally positive for risk sentiment but cannot be seen as the return of the Fed put, according to equity strategists at Nomura.

The Fed put is a general term used for the market’s belief that the Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy whenever the stock markets are on a decline.

In response to SVB’s collapse, the Fed has made additional funding available to depository institutions via a new Bank Term Funding Program (BFTP) through which the bank’s depositors will be protected.

There is a “slightly greater possibility of a pause (in the rate hiking cycle) from the Fed in the coming months,” equity strategists Chetan Seth, Ankit Yadav and Anshuman Agarwal wrote in their report.