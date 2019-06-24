Suzlon surges 12% on reports of stake sale to Brookfield

Suzlon Ltd rose more than 12 percent intraday on June 24 after a media report quoting sources suggested that the company has told its lenders that Canadian investor Brookfield is keen to acquire a majority stake in it.

The stake sale would help the cash-strapped renewable energy company settle its loans if the lenders were to give a waiver, added the report.

Suzlon has net term debt, including FCCB, of Rs 7,761 crore, and working capital debt of Rs 3,380 crore. The company also managed to narrow its loss in the March quarter which is a positive sign.

Suzlon Energy on May 30 said its consolidated net loss for the March quarter narrowed to Rs 294.64 crore from Rs 469.85 crore a year ago, mainly due to lower expenses.