App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suzlon surges 12% on reports of stake sale to Brookfield

The stake sale would help the cash-strapped renewable energy company settle its loans if the lenders were to give a waiver

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Suzlon Ltd rose more than 12 percent intraday on June 24 after a media report quoting sources suggested that the company has told its lenders that Canadian investor Brookfield is keen to acquire a majority stake in it.

The stake sale would help the cash-strapped renewable energy company settle its loans if the lenders were to give a waiver, added the report.

Suzlon has net term debt, including FCCB, of Rs 7,761 crore, and working capital debt of Rs 3,380 crore. The company also managed to narrow its loss in the March quarter which is a positive sign.

Close

Suzlon Energy on May 30 said its consolidated net loss for the March quarter narrowed to Rs 294.64 crore from Rs 469.85 crore a year ago, mainly due to lower expenses.

related news

Total consolidated income from operations declined to Rs 1,450.47 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, compared to Rs 2,189.18 in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 09:54 am

tags #Brookfield #Brookfield Asset #buzzing #stake sale #Suzlon Energy

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.