Suzlon Energy shares locked at lower circuit on loan repayment default

Shares of Suzlon Energy were locked at 10 percent lower circuit at Rs 3.24 on BSE on January 8, a day after the company stated that it defaulted on loans worth Rs 7,256.38 crore that were to be repaid on March 19, 2019.

According to a release by the exchanges, the loans were given by a consortium of 18 banks led by the State Bank of India and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA).

The release noted that the nature of the loans lent to the company included fund-based working capital, non-fund based working capital, term loans and standby letter of credit.

The release also noted that the total amount of outstanding borrowings from banks and financial institutions was Rs 12,785.17 crore.

The total financial indebtedness of the company, included short-term and long-term debt, stood at Rs 14,048.28 crore.