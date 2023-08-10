English
    Suzlon Energy shares gain 4% on decision to raise Rs 2,000 crore from QIP

    The committee has given the green light for a minimum price of Rs 18.44 per share for eligible qualified institutional buyers, which implies a 5.7 percent discount from Wednesday’s closing price.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 10, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
    Suzlon Energy gains 4% as wind turbine maker to raise Rs 2000 crore via QIP

    Shares of Suzlon Energy gained 4 percent on August 10 as the company’s Securities Issue Committee decided to raise Rs 2,000 crore from a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares.

    The committee has given the green light for a minimum price of Rs 18.44 per share to eligible qualified institutional buyers, which implies a 5.7 percent discount from Wednesday’s closing price.

    At 9:22am, shares of the company were trading 3.2 percent higher at Rs 20.18 on the BSE.

    This decision aligns with the special resolution passed by shareholders through a postal vote on August 8. The company also mentioned the possibility of offering up to a 5 percent discount on the minimum price for the issue.

    The wind turbine manufacturer said the Securities Issue Committee will discuss about the issue price and potential discounts on August 14.

    Suzlon Energy is a multinational wind turbine manufacturer and a market leader by wide margin. It has enjoyed a market share of 33 percent in India on the basis of total installations. The company has 20GW of operational wind power capacity globally and is well ahead of its competitors, analysts believe.

