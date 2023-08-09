Suven Pharma gains on healthy Q1 show, strong operational performance

Suven Pharma had reported its Q1 earnings after-market hours on August 8.

Shares of Suven Pharmaceuticals rose around 2 percent in early trade on August 9 as investors rejoiced at the company's healthy earnings for the April-June quarter of FY24.

At 09.29 am, shares of Suven Pharma were trading around a percent higher at Rs 493.30 on the National Stock Exchange. The stock also hit a two-week high of Rs 496.85 soon after the market opened.

The most notable change in the Q1 earnings for Suven Pharma was its sharp margin improvement. EBITDA margin expanded to 48.1 percent, sharply up from 44.5 percent seen in the same period last year.

The company also announced that it was granted five patents for its innovative drug discovery in Africa, Brazil and US markets during the quarter gone by. The Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) player also has a strong pipeline of phase 3 and late phase 2 molecules with over 100 active projects.

Also giving an update on the ongoing clinical development pipeline, the company informed stakeholders that the it has closed the phase 2 study for Samelisant (a drug under development for treating cognitive impairment associated with Alzheimer's disease, schizophrenia), results of which are expected to be out by September/October.

The company has also completed phase 1 studies for two other drugs under development, namely Ropanicant and Usmarapride.

The company's earnings call is also due on August 10 and investors are awaiting comments from the management on its margin outlook and product pipeline for FY24.

The pharma company's net profit for the quarter jumped 12.2 percent on year to Rs 120.6 crore, up from Rs 107.5 crore recorded in the same period of the preceding fiscal. Moreover, the topline also grew by a modest 2.6 percent to Rs 347.6 percent as against Rs 338.80 crore in the year-ago period.

