App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suven Pharma cracks 10% after rallying 61% in previous 5 sessions

ICICI Direct feels despite a significant run up, there is still scope for upside as the company is still trading at significant discount to some leading players in the space dealing with innovators.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Suven Pharmaceuticals were locked in 10 percent lower circuit on June 24 after showing massive rally in previous five consecutive sessions.

The stock closed 9.99 percent lower at Rs 470.60 on the BSE. However, it had rallied 61 percent consistently during June 17-23, 2020.

Post de-merger, the pharma business will be largely driven by two cash cow segments i.e. innovative CRAMS and speciality chemicals, said ICICI Direct which has a buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 690, implying 32 percent potential upside from current levels.

Close

Suven Life Sciences had announced a demerger of its CRAMS business in January, 2020 to be held by the demerged entity, Suven Pharma (SPL), while Suven Life will continue to hold the discovery research segment and IPs. Subsequently, Suven Pharma shares got listed on Indian bourses on March 9, 2020.

related news

With strong margin profile (up 40 percent) without the R&D burden of innovative pipeline, the free cash flow is likely to remain strong, according to the brokerage house.

Despite pandemic and high base, the company has guided 10-15 percent growth based on strong order book position (albeit some expected delays).

ICICI Direct feels despite a significant run up, there is still scope for upside as the company is still trading at significant discount to some leading players in the space dealing with innovators.

"We emphasise on the strong execution capability and focused approach without the burden of success/failure of the innovative pipeline," the brokerage said.

Suven Pharma has reported a 28.1 percent sequential increase in Q4FY20 consolidated profit at Rs 74.18 crore YoY driven by share of profit from associates and lower tax cose. Revenue during the quarter rose 3.4 percent to Rs 184.76 crore YoY.

In FY20, company registered a massive 190.1 percent increase in profit at Rs 317 crore and 120.7 percent rise in revenue at Rs 833.79 crore compared to previous year, but these numbers are not comparable as company has become resultant entity from October 2018 after demerger.

Suven Pharma is focused on the business of contract development and manufacturing operations (CDMO).

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Suven Pharmaceuticals

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 pandemic may lead to 95,000 additional TB deaths in India: Study

COVID-19 pandemic may lead to 95,000 additional TB deaths in India: Study

Patanjali COVID-19 'cure': Experts ask company to come clean on clinical trials, provide data

Patanjali COVID-19 'cure': Experts ask company to come clean on clinical trials, provide data

Ola's partner auto rickshaws will now have protective screens

Ola's partner auto rickshaws will now have protective screens

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.