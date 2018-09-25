Suven Life Sciences surges 5% on getting product patents from Sri Lanka, Canada

Shares of Suven Life Sciences added 5.2 percent intraday Tuesday after company granted 1 product patent each in Sri Lanka and Canada.

The company received one product patent from Canada and one from Sri Lanka corresponding to the new chemical entity for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and patents are valid through 2034 and 2026 respectively.

The granted claims of the patents include the class of selective H3 and 5-HT6 compounds respectively and are being developed as therapeutic agents for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington’s disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia and sleep disorders like Narcolepsy etc.

Venkat Jasti, CEO of Suven Life said, “We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally."

The share price gained 57 percent in last 1 year.

At 10:55 hrs Suven Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 276.65, up Rs 10.20, or 3.83 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil