App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suven Life Sciences surges 5% on getting product patents from Sri Lanka, Canada

The granted claims of the patents include the class of selective H3 and 5-HT6 compounds respectively and are being developed as therapeutic agents for neurodegenerative disorders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Merck | Year to date change : 94% (Image: Reuters)
Merck | Year to date change : 94% (Image: Reuters)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Suven Life Sciences added 5.2 percent intraday Tuesday after company granted 1 product patent each in Sri Lanka and Canada.

The company received one product patent from Canada and one from Sri Lanka corresponding to the new chemical entity for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and patents are valid through 2034 and 2026 respectively.

The granted claims of the patents include the class of selective H3 and 5-HT6 compounds respectively and are being developed as therapeutic agents for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington’s disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia and sleep disorders like Narcolepsy etc.

Venkat Jasti, CEO of Suven Life said, “We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally."

The share price gained 57 percent in last 1 year.

At 10:55 hrs Suven Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 276.65, up Rs 10.20, or 3.83 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 11:05 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.