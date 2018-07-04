Suven Life Sciences stock gains 3% as company secures 4 product patents

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Suven Life Sciences gained more than 3 percent intraday on Wednesday as it has secured four product patents.

The pharma firm said it has secured one product patent each from India, Singapore, South Korea and Israel corresponding to the new chemical entities (NCEs) for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases.

The patents are valid through 2031, 2034, 2034 and 2036 respectively, it added.

Suven said the granted claims of the patents include the class of selective 5-HT4 compounds and are being developed as therapeutic agents for neurodegenerative disorders such as for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington’s

disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia etc.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.56 percent or Rs 3.20 at Rs 208.55.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 250.80 and 52-week low Rs 155.00 on 29 January, 2018 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 215.10 and an intraday low of Rs 209.35.

At 10:46 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 213.60, up Rs 5.05, or 2.42 percent.