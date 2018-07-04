App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suven Life Sciences stock gains 3% as company secures 4 product patents

Suven Life Sciences has received one patent each from four countries, which are valid through 2031, 2034, 2034 and 2036 respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Suven Life Sciences gained more than 3 percent intraday on Wednesday as it has secured four product patents.

The pharma firm said it has secured one product patent each from India, Singapore, South Korea and Israel corresponding to the new chemical entities (NCEs) for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases.

The patents are valid through 2031, 2034, 2034 and 2036 respectively, it added.

Suven said the granted claims of the patents include the class of selective 5-HT4 compounds and are being developed as therapeutic agents for neurodegenerative disorders such as for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington’s

disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia etc.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.56 percent or Rs 3.20 at Rs 208.55.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 250.80 and 52-week low Rs 155.00 on 29 January, 2018 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 215.10 and an intraday low of Rs 209.35.

At 10:46 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 213.60, up Rs 5.05, or 2.42 percent.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 11:28 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Suven Life Sciences

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.