Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suven Life Sciences stock dips 2% as Q1 profit jumps sharply but margin contracts

Suven Life's revenue from operations for the quarter also grew by 36 percent year-on-year to Rs 191.7 crore against Rs 141 crore in corresponding period quarter last fiscal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Suven Life Sciences share price corrected 2 percent intraday on Thursday after operating profit margin for the quarter ended June contracted YoY.

The pharma company has reported 31.1 percent year-on-year growth in profit to Rs 38.8 crore compared to Rs 29.6 crore in same period last year.

Revenue from operations for the quarter also grew by 36 percent year-on-year to Rs 191.7 crore against Rs 141 crore in corresponding period quarter last fiscal.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 28.6 percent to Rs 58.3 crore but margin contracted by 170 basis points to 30.4 percent compared to year-ago.

At 11:36 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 232.80, down 1.50 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 11:48 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Suven Life Sciences

