you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suven Life Sciences share price rises 3% on NCLT nod for Scheme of Arrangement

The contract research and manufacturing services undertaking (including its respective assets and liabilities) of the company will be transferred to Suven Pharmaceuticals by way of demerger.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of pharma company Suven Life Sciences gained 3 percent intraday on January 7 after the National Company Law Tribunal approved the Scheme of Arrangement.

"On January 6, the National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad has passed order allowing the company Petition filed for sanction of the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst Suven Life Sciences (SLSL) and Suven Pharmaceuticals and their respective shareholders and creditors," company said in its BSE filing.

The board of directors had approved the scheme in February 2019.

The company acquired all the shares of Suven Pharmaceuticals (SPL) from its existing shareholders. Pursuant to which, Suven Pharmaceuticals has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The contract research and manufacturing services undertaking (including its respective assets and liabilities) of the company will be transferred to Suven Pharmaceuticals by way of demerger.

In consideration for the demerger, SPL will issue one fully paid up equity share of Rs 1 each for every one fully paid up equity share of Rs 1 held by each shareholder of SLSL as on the Record Date, on a

proportionate basis.

"On and from the effective date, and with effect from the demerger appointed date, the existing issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of SPL held by SLSL prior to the appointed date, shall be reduced/ cancelled," company had said in February 2019.

The stock was quoting at Rs 306.55, up Rs 7.25, or 2.42 percent on the BSE at 1512 hours IST.

First Published on Jan 7, 2020 04:36 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Suven Life Sciences

