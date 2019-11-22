Suven Life Sciences share price jumps 4%

Suven Life Sciences share price jumped more than 3 percent intraday on November 22 after the pharma company said that the phase 2 data of its Alzheimer’s drug should be out in a week.

At 1134 hours, Suven Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 306.25, up Rs 11.65, or 3.95 percent.

SUVN 502 phase 2 data should be out in a week, chairman & CEO Venkat Jasti told CNBC-TV18 about the drug the company is developing for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

No new drug to treat the mind-robbing disease has been discovered since 2003, Jasti said.

Potential investors would look for proof of concept data and demerged entity with pharma would be listed on exchanges separately, he said.

The company said had a cash balance of Rs 150 crore and would shift to new tax regime, he said.