App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suven Life Sciences share price jumps 4%

The company says the phase 2 data for its SUVN 502, a drug for Alzheimer’s disease, will be out in a week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Suven Life Sciences share price jumped more than 3 percent intraday on November 22 after the pharma company said that the phase 2 data of its Alzheimer’s drug should be out in a week.

At 1134 hours, Suven Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 306.25, up Rs 11.65, or 3.95 percent.

SUVN 502 phase 2 data should be out in a week, chairman & CEO Venkat Jasti told CNBC-TV18 about the drug the company is developing for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Close

No new drug to treat the mind-robbing disease has been discovered since 2003, Jasti said.

related news

Potential investors would look for proof of concept data and demerged entity with pharma would be listed on exchanges separately, he said.

The company said had a cash balance of Rs 150 crore and would shift to new tax regime, he said.

The stock has gained over 31 percent in the last nine months.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 22, 2019 11:43 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Suven Life Sciences

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.