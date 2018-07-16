App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suven Life Sciences secures product patents in Europe, South Korea; stock down 1%

The company has secured 1 product patent from Europe and 1 product patent from South Korea corresponding to the new chemical entities for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and patents are valid through 2033 and 2034.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
The company has secured 1 product patent from Europe and 1 product patent from South Korea corresponding to the new chemical entities for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and patents are valid through 2033 and 2034.

The granted claims of the patents include the class of selective 5-HT4 and H3 compounds respectively and are being developed as therapeutic agents for neurodegenerative disorders such as for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington’s disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia and sleep disorders like Narcolepsy etc.

Venkat Jasti, CEO of Suven Life Sciences, “We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally."

At 11:24 hrs Suven Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 216.05, down Rs 1.20, or 0.55 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 11:28 am

tags #buzzzing stocks

