Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suven Life Sciences rises 1% on patent from Mexico and New Zealand

The new patents are corresponding to the new chemical entities for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and patents are valid through 2030 and 2036 respectively.

Shares of Suven Life Sciences rose 1.6 percent intraday Tuesday as company secured 1 patent each from Mexico and New Zealand.

The new patents are corresponding to the new chemical entities for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and patents are valid through 2030 and 2036 respectively.

The granted claims of the patents include the class of selective H3 and 5-HT4 compounds respectively and are being developed as therapeutic agents for neurodegenerative disorders such as for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington’s disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia and sleep disorders like Narcolepsy etc.

Venkat Jasti, CEO of Suven Life said, "We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally."

At 11:10 hrs Suven Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 226.20, up Rs 1.10, or 0.49 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 11:17 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

