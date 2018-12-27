Suven Life Sciences gains 3% on product patents in Brazil and Eurasia

Suven Life Sciences shares gained 2.7 percent in morning on Thursday on securing product patents in Brazil and Eurasia.

The pharma company announced the grant of one product patent from Brazil and one from Eurasia corresponding to the new chemical entities for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases.

These patents are valid through 2023 and 2034 respectively, it said.

The granted claims of the patents are being developed as therapeutic agents for neurodegenerative disorders such as for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like alzheimer's disease, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington’s disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia etc.

At 11:09 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 225.55, up Rs 3.70, or 1.67 percent on the BSE.