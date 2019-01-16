App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suven Life Sciences gains 3% on product patents in Australia, Singapore

The company has been granted 1 product patent from Australia and 1 product patent from Singapore corresponding to the new chemical entities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Suven Life Sciences added 3 percent intraday Wednesday after company secured product patents in Australia and Singapore.

The company has been granted 1 product patent from Australia and 1 product patent from Singapore corresponding to the new chemical entities for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases.

These patents are valid through 2036.

The granted claims of the patents include the class of selective 5-HT4 and M1 PAM compounds respectively and are being developed as therapeutic agents for neurodegenerative disorders such as for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington’s disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia etc, company said in release.

Venkat Jasti, CEO of Suven said, "We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally."

At 10:56 hrs Suven Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 223.60, up Rs 4.55, or 2.08 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 16, 2019 11:03 am

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

