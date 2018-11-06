Suven Life Sciences gains 2% on product patents from Israel, Japan

Shares of Suven Life Sciences gained 2 percent intraday Tuesday after company bagged product patents from Israel and Japan.

The company has been granted 1 product patent from Israel and 1 product patent from Japan corresponding to the new chemical entities for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and patents are valid through 2036 and 2034 respectively.

Venkat Jasti, CEO of Suven said, “We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally."

At 11:38 hrs Suven Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 243.35, up Rs 2.60, or 1.08 percent.