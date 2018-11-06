App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2018 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suven Life Sciences gains 2% on product patents from Israel, Japan

The company has been granted 1 product patent from Israel and 1 product patent from Japan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Suven Life Sciences gained 2 percent intraday Tuesday after company bagged product patents from Israel and Japan.

The company has been granted 1 product patent from Israel and 1 product patent from Japan corresponding to the new chemical entities for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and patents are valid through 2036 and 2034 respectively.

Venkat Jasti, CEO of Suven said, “We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally."

At 11:38 hrs Suven Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 243.35, up Rs 2.60, or 1.08 percent.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Nov 6, 2018 11:46 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.