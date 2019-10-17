Suven Life gains 2% after CRISIL assigns 'A' rating to co's long-term bank facilities

CRISIL assigned 'A' rating to company's long-term bank facilities and placed on ‘Rating Watch with Positive Implications'.
Share price of Suven Life Sciences jumped over 2 percent intraday on Thursday after rating agency CRISIL assigned 'A' rating to company's long-term bank facilities and placed on ‘Rating Watch with Positive Implications'.
For short-term bank facilities CRISIL assigned A1 rating, the company said in a fling to the exchanges.
The stock has gained over 20 percent in the last 9 months.
At 0942 hrs, Suven Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 264.50, up Rs 4.55, or 1.75 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 267.25 and an intraday low of Rs 264.50.
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 09:48 am