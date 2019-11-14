Suven Life, FACT, HIL, Maharashtra Seamless share price rally 9-14% after healthy Q2 earnings

Shares of Suven Life Sciences, FACT, Maharashtra Seamless and HIL gained 9-14 percent intraday on November 14 after reporting healthy earnings growth in quarter ended September 2019.

Suven Life stock rallied 37 percent in the last three months. It was quoting at Rs 327.50, up Rs 33.20, or 11.28 percent on the BSE at 1418 hours IST after hitting a 52-week high of Rs 332.50.

The pharma company reported strong consolidated profit at Rs 63.3 crore during the July-September period against Rs 3.9 crore in the same period last year, driven by higher revenue and operating income.

Consolidated revenue grew by 206 percent year-on-year to Rs 274.3 crore in Q2FY20. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) shot up 10 times to Rs 102 crore and margin expanded 2,570bps YoY to 37.2 percent in the quarter ended September 2019.

Building material solutions provider HIL's Q2FY20 consolidated profit increased by 164 percent YoY to Rs 31.9 crore and revenue jumped 41.9 percent to Rs 585.9 crore compared to year-ago.

The company had reported one-time loss of Rs 21.2 crore in Q2FY19. It reported tax writeback of Rs 4.9 crore for the quarter against expenses of Rs 19.3 crore in the same period last year.

At operating level, however, consolidated EBITDA fell 11.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 49.4 crore and margin contracted 510bps to 8.4 percent in Q2FY20.

HIL share price was quoting at Rs 1,213.85, up Rs 119.80, or 10.95 percent on the BSE at 1418 hours IST.

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) posted a consolidated profit at Rs 6.3 crore for July-September quarter against a loss of Rs 51.9 crore in the same period last year.

Its revenue grew by 74.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 931 crore and EBITDA jumped nearly 6 times to Rs 75.7 crore with margin expansion of 570bps YoY

The stock was quoting at Rs 40.80, up Rs 2.25, or 5.84 percent on the BSE at 1418 hours IST.

Maharashtra Seamless also registered a whopping 107 percent YoY increase in consolidated profit at Rs 184 crore and a 13.1 percent rise in revenue at Rs 791 crore in Q2FY20.

Its EBITDA in Q2 also jumped 28.2 percent to Rs 165.9 crore and margin increased 247bps YoY to 20.97 percent.