Sustained move above 10,550 can lead towards 10,800 on Nifty: ICICI Securities

Amit Gupta

The Nifty has recovered from the crucial support of 10200, which has remained an important support zone for the Nifty in the previous major decline.

The recent recovery can extend towards 10550, which remains an important level for key sentiment revival. On the higher side, the noticeable Call base is at 10800 and 11000 strikes. Thus, sustainability above 10550 may trigger further upsides towards 10800 in coming days.

The US equity market has come under selling pressure of late and amid increased VIX levels of 26, which are the second highest volatility levels seen since February 2016. Thus, a further up move in the US VIX may have repercussions in India as well and the Nifty may come under pressure once again.

Domestically, the volatility index has started declining from the major resistance zone of 20-22%. We can expect some relief sessions in the coming week as the Nifty is likely to consolidate.

The open interest in the Nifty is still lower and near one-year lows, which can limit the major fall. Moreover, with the decline in crude towards $80, the rupee can start appreciating towards 73. This will provide much needed relief to our markets and midcap stocks, which had seen a major decline.

Bank Nifty

Volatility remained extremely high for the index with private banks witnessing huge swings and selling continuing in PSU banks. The volatility index itself rose by 400 basis points and moved above 20.50

Hangover post the RBI policy continued for the second week with stock specific selling. The index slipped towards 24500 on the weekly contract expiry day. However, on the back of short covering in private banks, the index managed to end the week above 25300.

Call writing blocks were also seen in the stocks. However, last Friday, marginal closure was seen in these short OI. The premiums declined significantly last week due to cash based buying seen towards the end by DIIs. Historically, with such lower premiums, the index does not witness follow-up selling, which can be a positive trigger, going forward.

As the index moved above 25000, Call writers shifted their positions to 25500 and 26000 strikes. We feel the index has an intermediate support near 24800. Once it manages to close above 25500 levels, more upsides can be seen.

Outperformance continued in banking stocks, which led the ratio of Bank Nifty/Nifty upward to 2.42 levels. We feel the outperformance in the Bank Nifty is likely to continue once it manages to close above 25,500.

