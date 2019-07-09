App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 03:25 PM IST

Surya Roshni rallies 2% on order for LED battens from EESL

Surya Roshni said the order will be executed within four months

Surya Roshni shares gained 2.5 percent intraday on July 9 on bagging order for LED battens from Energy Efficiency Services Limited.

Company said it has obtained order of integrated (linear) LED battens amounted to Rs 58.39 crore from (EESL) on pan India basis through competitive e-bidding.

The order includes design, manufacture, supply and warranty of integrated (linear) LED batten and other related works, it added.

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd is a joint venture company of PSUs of Ministry of Power, Government of India.

Surya Roshni said the order will be executed within four months.

The stock was quoting at Rs 220.45, up Rs 2.75, or 1.26 percent on the BSE at 1502 hours IST.

First Published on Jul 9, 2019 03:25 pm

