Surya Roshni jumps 5% on order from Bharat Gas Resources

The contract will be executed with seven months, Surya Roshni said.
Surya Roshni shares rallied 5 percent intraday on June 18 after receiving order for coated line pipes from Bharat Gas Resources.
The stock gained 10 percent in last one month. At 11:54 hours IST, it was quoting at Rs 242.75, up Rs 6.55, or 2.77 percent on the BSE.
"We obtained order aggregating to Rs 151.88 crore (excluding GST) for supply of API Grade 3LPE coated line pipes to Bharat Gas Resources Limited (BGRL) through e-tender," the PVC Pipes manufacturer said in its BSE filing.
The contract will be executed in seven months and includes API Grade 3LPE coated pipes 4,64,000 meter ranging of different sizes and specifications, it added.
First Published on Jun 18, 2019 12:13 pm