Surging commodity prices a worry for FMCG sector, here are Jefferies' 3 top picks

Consumer stocks are in focus as crude prices, already at a multi-year high, rose again on March 9 over the worsening Russia-Ukraine war and the US ban on Russian oil.

Rising oil prices hit the fast-moving consumer goods sector directly, as consumer companies depend on palm oil for their soap business, which accounts for close to 20 percent of their consolidated sales. A supply crunch of raw materials and higher transportation costs will have an adverse impact on these companies.

Sharing the outlook for consumer stocks and the impact of the oil price hike, expected in the coming days, on the sector, brokerage firm Jefferies India has warned of downside risk to the earnings estimates.

The broker prefers Godrej Consumers Products, HUL and Colgate among consumer staples.

Inflation and sluggish rural demand may deter the Indian consumer industry from a sharp price hike, Jefferies said.

The FMCG sector has been carrying the burden of higher costs of agri-inputs. This is clearly evident in the depressed margins of almost all companies.

In 2021, the sector was hit hard by inflationary pressures, forcing companies to hike prices aggressively in successive quarters and alter their “grammage”. This resulted in a de-growth in rural areas and slowdown in urban markets, it said.

The Russia-Ukraine war came at a time when the sector was looking for a revival as agri-commodity prices were stabilising to a certain extent. Russia and Ukraine combined are the largest producers and exporters of wheat and corn. With Russian exports drying up due to Western sanctions, the prices for these crops have gone through the roof.