Supreme Industries shares decline 2% even as Jefferies recommends buy

Shares of Supreme Industries declined 2 percent in the morning trade on BSE on September 21 even as global brokerage firm Jefferies recommended a buy on the stock.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, Jefferies has set a target price of Rs 1,480 on the stock.

The global brokerage firm believes the company's business showed signs of recovery in the month of August.

Over FY20-23, Jefferies expects pipes to clock over 13 percent sales CAGR while the packaging may see over 3 percent sales CAGR over FY20-23.

Industrial and construction furniture may see more than 7 percent of sales CAGR over FY20-23. Over FY20-23, the company's sales and profit could register 10 percent and 16 percent CAGR, respectively.

Shares of the company traded 1.51 percent lower at Rs 1,399.45 on BSE at 10:40 hours.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.