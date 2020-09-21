172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|supreme-industries-shares-decline-2-even-as-jefferies-recommends-buy-5864311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Supreme Industries shares decline 2% even as Jefferies recommends buy

Over FY20-23, Jefferies expects pipes to clock over 13 percent sales CAGR while the packaging may see over 3 percent sales CAGR over FY20-23.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Supreme Industries declined 2 percent in the morning trade on BSE on September 21 even as global brokerage firm Jefferies recommended a buy on the stock.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, Jefferies has set a target price of Rs 1,480 on the stock.

The global brokerage firm believes the company's business showed signs of recovery in the month of August.

Close

Over FY20-23, Jefferies expects pipes to clock over 13 percent sales CAGR while the packaging may see over 3 percent sales CAGR over FY20-23.

Industrial and construction furniture may see more than 7 percent of sales CAGR over FY20-23. Over FY20-23, the company's sales and profit could register 10 percent and 16 percent CAGR, respectively.

Shares of the company traded 1.51 percent lower at Rs 1,399.45 on BSE at 10:40 hours.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 10:57 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Supreme Industries

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.