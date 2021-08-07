'Supply-chain stress in China, global growth outlook and weak US currency key drivers for base metals in near future'

Prices of aluminium and copper continue its gains in the second half of the year due to the rapidly tightening physical market and China's appetite for base metals. In the benchmark LME platform, three-month aluminium futures gained over 33 percent, while copper gained over 27 percent so far this year.

A similar trend was witnessed in Indian futures markets as well. The most active MCX copper and aluminium futures gained over 23 and 30 percent respectively during this period. Shanghai futures prices too rose considerably with Aluminium currently trading at a 14-year high and copper at a 10-year high.

These widely used industrial metals have got a boost from rapidly tightening physical markets and optimism over a quick global economic turnaround from the pandemic-led demand worries.

Apprehensions over supply-demand mismatch led the sentiment higher. Increased demand driven by a swift global economic recovery has raised concerns over a historic deficit in base metals supplies. The post-pandemic demand reinforced speculation about a new commodity super cycle.

Concerns over supplies from the top producer, China after more power cuts in the top metal producing province lifted aluminium to a decade high. China's primary metal production growth has stalled due to the tighter energy efficiency standards of the country.

China is the world's biggest aluminium producer and consumer. The country has churned out a record 37.08 million tonnes in the last year. However, China restricts its annual smelting capacity to 45 million tonnes intending to reduce emissions.

China needs the aluminium industry to shift towards renewable energy to meet its carbon emission targets. Reports say that the producer cannot keep pace with demand and hence looks forward to imports to rebalance the domestic market. They also focus on more recycling of scrap metal. Anyhow, power constraints due to China’s carbon-neutral targets are offering medium to long-term support to prices.

China's rapid bounce back from Covid related lockdown prompted the country to import more base metals earlier. In 2020 the country started importing higher than usual levels of base metals which led Shanghai prices to trade with a premium over LME.

China's appetite for the metal has a big influence on copper as well. China's swift turnaround from the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic ahead of other major economies brightened the demand for copper.

Supply conditions of copper are the tightest in years in many areas of the key physical market. Shrinking profit margins for processing raw ore into refined metal in top consumer China was a key reason for supply shortage. There are also reports that many suppliers are considering cutting output as refining margins have slumped to 2012 lows.

Investors continue to bet that supply tightness in key base metals will increase in a world recovering from the pandemic. Copper prices remain supported in hopes that demand will surge in the coming years and expectations that there will be a need for huge volumes of raw materials after the unprecedented fiscal stimulus measures taken by various governments.

Looking ahead, though the chances of a slight price correction are on the cards, the broad bullish outlook remains intact for the near to medium term. Market players are betting that China will continue to struggle to meet downstream demand due to low output. China's evident supply-chain stress is driving prices higher. Optimism over the global growth outlook and a weak US currency will be the other driving force for the metals in the near future.

