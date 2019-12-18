Sunteck Realty launches new project Mumbai; share price up 3%

The share price of Mumbai-based real estate development company Sunteck Realty jumped over 3 percent in early morning trade on December 18 after the company said that it received an overwhelming response at its recent launch of the 4th Avenue at Sunteck City in Goregaon (West).

Sunteck Realty Ltd launched 225 apartments in its first tower in 4th Avenue SunteckCity which has received an overwhelming response. It has already sold 125 apartments generating sales worth more than 200 crores in 18 days from the launch day (in less than 3 weeks).

The Company sees extremely good sales momentum and is confident of selling approx 85-90 percent of the apartments opened for sale generating total sales worth Rs. 300-325 crore in a short span of time, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

SunteckCity is an approx 23 acres premium luxury development located at Oshiwara District Centre (ODC), Goregaon (West). This development comprises a mix of retail, residential and commercial, it added.

"We are extremely happy with the response for the launch of 4th Avenue SunteckCity and we want to continue delivering the best to our customers and keep exploring futuristic locations that have tremendous growth potential to provide value to our buyers in terms of quality living and appreciation opportunities," said Kamal Khetan, Chairman and Managing Director, Sunteck Realty.