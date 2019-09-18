App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sunteck Realty climbs 4% on acquisition of premium project in Mumbai

The luxury developer said the project has potential for development of approximately 1.1 million square feet in saleable area.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Sunteck Realty rallied 3.7 percent intraday on September 18 after the company acquired a premium project in Mumbai.

The stock surged nearly 30 percent in the last nine months. It was quoting at Rs 453.70, up Rs 13.50, or 3.07 percent on the BSE at 1101 hours.

The luxury developer said it acquired a prime project near Mumbai's Lokhandwala, Andheri (West) with the potential for development of approximately 1.1 million square feet in saleable area and a revenue of over Rs 2,500 crore in the next 4-5 years.

The project is acquired under the asset light Joint Development Agreement (JDA) model focused on establishing a strategic tie-up with credible partners, which will further strengthen the cash flow and balance sheet of the company, it added.

Commenting on the acquisition, Kamal Khetan, Chairman and Managing Director said, "During a time of consolidation in the industry, this acquisition gives us a significant edge by expanding our portfolio and footprint in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)."

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 11:18 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Sunteck Realty

