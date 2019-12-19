Sunil Mittal sees ARPU at Rs 300 per month, Bharti Airtel share price jumps 4%

Bharti Airtel share price rallied 4 percent intraday on December 19 after Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said he expected average revenue per user (ARPU) at Rs 300 per month in future.

The stock closed at Rs 448.50, up Rs 10.30, or 2.35 percent, on the BSE.

Mittal was among a group of industrialists who met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the day.

"We need to balance consumer interest and investment, and we want government to make doing business easy in India," Mittal told media after the meeting.

Tariffs were too low compared to investments, he said.

The founder-chairman Bharti Enterprises said time was short in this current fiscal for 5G auctions. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India should take on board the industry’s suggestions.

Bharti Airtel shares have rallied 34 percent in the last three months amid tariff hikes.

Brokerages have been bullish on the stock after the end of the tariff war. "We remain constructive on Airtel as it remains well positioned to capitalise on pricing recovery," said Credit Suisse. The brokerage has an outperform call on the stock with a target of Rs 550, implying a 25.5 percent upside from current levels.

Earlier this month, Bharti Airtel announced a $3 billion fund-raise through $2 billion equity issuance and $1 billion debt issuance.

Its India/SA cash balance is $1.1 billion as of September 2019 and is facing potential adjusted gross revenue (AGR) payment of $4.9 billion by January 24, 2020 in case no relief comes through.

Credit Suisse said the company's leverage had increased to 4.3x (annualised EBITDA) (including AGR liabilities as of September 2019) which after price hikes (announced and potential ones in future) would likely decline to 3.2x by FY21E and 2.7x by FY22E. $2 billion equity raise will help to bring it down to 2.9x by FY21E and 2.4x by FY22E.

Over the last three years, Airtel has taken several measures to improve its balance sheet by monetising 18.5 percent stake in Bharti Infratel, $3.6 billion rights issue and IPO of its Africa subsidiary.

After the tariff hike, Edelweiss had said, "We are building in a tariff hike of around 23 percent in Q4FY20, following which we expect a gradual rise in ARPUs over the next three years. We estimate the ARPU to jump to Rs 227 in Q4FY23, up 76 percent over calculated ARPU of Rs 128.6 in Q2FY20."

The brokerage estimated that Bharti's revenue would expand to Rs 65,320 crore in FY23, from Rs 41,550 crore in FY19, bolstered by the tariff increase and marginally arrested by change in revenue mix--reduction in revenue from marginal and feature phone customers as Bharti loses subscribers over the subsequent three years.

Edelweiss maintained a buy call on the stock, with a target of Rs 533 per share.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.