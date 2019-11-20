App
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sunflag Iron share price rallies 11% after promoter increases stake

After this transaction, promoter and promoter group's shareholding increased to 50.05 percent from 49.17 percent earlier.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sunflag Iron and Steel Company share price jumped 10.75 percent intraday on November 20 after a promoter increased stake in the company.

The stock has surged 38 percent in last one month. It was quoting at Rs 34.60, up Rs 3, or 9.49 percent, on the BSE at 1236 hours.

Veena Ravi Bhushan Bhardwaj acquired 15,93,657 equity shares (representing 0.884 percent of total paid-up equity) of the company, Sunflag said in its BSE filing.

She acquired shares through an open market transaction at BSE and NSE on November 18.

After this transaction, the promoter and promoter group's shareholding increased to 50.05 percent from 49.17 percent earlier.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 12:51 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Sunflag Iron and Steel Company

