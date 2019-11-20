Sunflag Iron share price rallies 11% after promoter increases stake

Sunflag Iron and Steel Company share price jumped 10.75 percent intraday on November 20 after a promoter increased stake in the company.

The stock has surged 38 percent in last one month. It was quoting at Rs 34.60, up Rs 3, or 9.49 percent, on the BSE at 1236 hours.

Veena Ravi Bhushan Bhardwaj acquired 15,93,657 equity shares (representing 0.884 percent of total paid-up equity) of the company, Sunflag said in its BSE filing.

She acquired shares through an open market transaction at BSE and NSE on November 18.