Sundaram Mutual launches a fund for investing in large-cap bluechip stocks

Sundaram Mutual launched on September 16 a new fund offer for its scheme, Sundaram Bluechip Fund, primarily for investing in large-cap bluechip stocks.

"This new fund offer (NFO) is an open-ended equity scheme. The scheme will be investing in a diversified large-cap portfolio of 45-50 growth and value stocks without any sector bias. Stock selection will be based on a three-pronged framework of quality of management, of the business model and of financials," Sundaram Mutual said in a media release.

The NFO will open for subscription on September 17, 2020 and close on September 30, 2020. It will reopen for ongoing subscription and redemption from October 14, 2020.

Portfolio construction will be a blend of bottom-up stock-picking with top-down selection based on sectoral and macro trends. The fund can invest up to 20 percent of assets in mid-caps, the press release said.

Commenting on the launch of Sundaram Bluechip Fund, Sunil Subramaniam, Managing Director, Sundaram Mutual said: “A blue-chip large-cap offering is ideally suited to meet this requirement. In a significant first for Sundaram, we have created a wide range of digital enablers to help our distribution partners mobilise investments in a completely frictionless manner."

"Transactions can be initiated by distributors through our Distributor Initiated Platforms (DIT) and executed upon investor authorization. Investments can also be made via our website through a very simple straight-through process. In addition, we have now launched a paperless eNACH (electronic mandate) feature to enable investors to seamlessly set up SIPs online. The NFO will also be available through some of our digital partners such as Paytm Money, Groww, INDWealth, 5Paisa and more."