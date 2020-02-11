Sundaram Finance share price falls 3% post Q3 earnings

Shares of Sundaram Finance traded in the negative territory, falling almost 3 percent in intraday trade, on BSE on February 11 after the company released its December quarter scorecard.

Shares of the non-banking finance company fell after it said its consolidated income declined to Rs 1,338.29 crore in the December quarter of FY20 from Rs 2,224.57 crore in the year-ago period.

However, it reported a 3.8 percent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 252.90 crore for the said quarter against Rs 243.64 crore in the year-ago period.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share (100 percent) for the financial year 2019-20 on the paid-up capital of Rs 111.10 crore, represented by 11.11 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Around 12:25 hrs, the stock was down 2.16 percent at Rs 1,662.50 on BSE.

If the stock ends in the red today, it will have snapped its winning run of the last two consecutive sessions.