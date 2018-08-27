App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sundaram Finance rises 8% post robust June quarter numbers

The company's Q1 profit was up 26 percent to Rs 140.72 crore versus Rs 111.74 crore in the same quarter last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Sundaram Finance rose 8 percent in the early trade on Monday as company reported robust numbers for the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's Q1 profit was up 26 percent to Rs 140.72 crore versus Rs 111.74 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 22 percent to Rs 753.2 crore versus Rs 614.7 crore.

Provisions and write off declined to Rs 18.7 crore versus Rs 21.4 crore.

Disbursements for Q1 grew 19 percent to Rs 4,062 crore from Rs 3,420 crore registered in Q1 of the previous year.

Assets under Management (ADM) grew 21 percent to Rs 25,740 crore versus Rs 21,360 crore.

At 09:35 hrs Sundaram Finance was quoting at Rs 1,572.25, up Rs 96.05, or 6.51 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 09:50 am

