Sundaram Finance posts Rs 269 cr net profit in July-Sept

Leading non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance on November 11 said it has registered net profits at Rs 269 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2019.

The city-based company had recorded net profits at Rs 154 crore during the corresponding quarter the previous year. The net profit includes an one-time income of Rs 53 crore and the benefit of lower corporate taxes, a company statement said here.

Income from operations for the quarter ending September 30, 2019, grew to Rs 994 crore from Rs 817 crore registered a year ago period. The assets under management as on September 30, 2019 was at Rs 30,256 crore as against Rs 27,228 crore registered same period the last fiscal.