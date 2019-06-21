App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sundaram Finance gains 2% on plans to acquire BNP stake in two JVs

Sundaram Finance said the acquisition is subject to approval by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and is proposed to be completed by July 31, 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Sundaram Finance shares gained more than 2 percent intraday on June 21 after acquiring stakes held by BNP Paribas in their two joint venture companies for a total consideration of around Rs 1,000 crore.

Subject to necessary regulatory approvals, the entire 49 percent equity stake held by BNP Paribas Securities Servies in Sundaram BNP Paribas Fund Services Ltd would be acquired for Rs 15 million (Rs 1.5 crore).

Similarly, the 49.9 percent stake of BNP Paribas Personal Finance in Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Limited would be acquired for about Rs 999.66 crore, according to NSE filings by the city-based Sundaram Finance Ltd.
The sum of total acquisitions is around Rs 1,000 crore. Following the acquisitions, the two joint ventures would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance.


The acquisition is subject to approval by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and is proposed to be completed by July 31, 2019.

At 0958 hrs, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,569.00, up Rs 36.20, or 2.36 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 10:45 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Sundaram Finance

