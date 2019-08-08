App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 06:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sundaram Fasteners posts April-June quarter net at Rs 93.11 crore

The revenue from operations for the quarter under review was at Rs 945.35 crore as against Rs 968.51 crore recorded same period last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sundram Fasteners Ltd, part of the diversified conglomerate TVS Group on a recorded stand alone net profits at Rs 93.11 crore.

The city-based auto component manufacturer had recorded standalone net at Rs 106.65 crore during same period of previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2019 profits of the company was at Rs 436.19 crore.

Close

The revenue from operations for the quarter under review was at Rs 945.35 crore as against Rs 968.51 crore recorded same period last year.

related news

Total revenue from operations for the year ending March 31, 2019 was at Rs 3,990.22 crore.

Domestic sales for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 slipped to Rs 557.22 crore from Rs 614.29 crore registered same period last fiscal.

Export sales during the quarter ending June 2019 went upto Rs 348.28 crore from Rs 321.71 crore registered same period of last year.

EBITDA (Earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation) for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 was at Rs 176.86 crore as against Rs 192.67 crore recorded same period of last year.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 426.04 apiece up by 0.91 percent over previous close in BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 06:24 pm

tags #Business #Companies #earnings #India #markets #Results #Sundaram Fasteners

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.