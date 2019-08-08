Sundaram Fasteners posts April-June quarter net at Rs 93.11 crore

Sundram Fasteners Ltd, part of the diversified conglomerate TVS Group on a recorded stand alone net profits at Rs 93.11 crore.

The city-based auto component manufacturer had recorded standalone net at Rs 106.65 crore during same period of previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2019 profits of the company was at Rs 436.19 crore.

The revenue from operations for the quarter under review was at Rs 945.35 crore as against Rs 968.51 crore recorded same period last year.

Total revenue from operations for the year ending March 31, 2019 was at Rs 3,990.22 crore.

Domestic sales for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 slipped to Rs 557.22 crore from Rs 614.29 crore registered same period last fiscal.

Export sales during the quarter ending June 2019 went upto Rs 348.28 crore from Rs 321.71 crore registered same period of last year.

EBITDA (Earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation) for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 was at Rs 176.86 crore as against Rs 192.67 crore recorded same period of last year.